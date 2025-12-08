RuthZee’s Indiscernible Explanation of Boston’s High Taxes After Values Cratered

Commercial property values are cratering in Boston and they aren’t getting a proportional decrease in taxes. John Gately, who hosts a real estate show, asked about that and the spokesperson, the Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune offered a confusing word salad in response.

The questions should have had simple answers. He wanted to know how they were getting proportional decreases in taxes on downtown office buildings that have cratered in value. He also asked who is responsible for those decisions.

The COVID excuse came up again; now it’s a post-COVID era. The officials never want to get into the other reasons, like mismanagement, wasteful climage projects, and costs associated with illegal aliens.