The Disappearing American Cattlemen

This cattle rancher said the US is at the lowest number of ranchers in years, having lost 20,000 ranchers each year for the past five years. According to the cattleman in the clip below, there are about 600,000 ranchers left. The driver of this is the National Cattleman’s Beef Association which doesn’t represent ranchers and only exists for the packers. He says the packers don’t care about America or ranchers, and are very corrupt. They care only about their bottom line.

Farms and ranches are being destroyed and only the big guys get paid.

They are now perpetuating the lie that Sec. Rollins will open the border and allow them to bring infected cattle into the nation. He said it will further devastate the American herds. He asks everyone to rally behind the Independent Cattle Producers.

In the past, we repeated the mantra from Reuters who blamed it on drought and aging-out farmers. It seems there is more to it.

What Could Make A Difference

In September, Independent cattle producers from eight states traveled to Washington, D.C., last week as part of R-CALF USA’s fly-in, delivering a clear message: food security is national security, and the prosperity of America’s ranching families must be central to America First policymaking.

Meeting discussions focused on pressing lawmakers to reinstate mandatory country of origin labeling (MCOOL) for beef, an initiative R-CALF USA seeks to include in the farm bill through its “Label Our Beef” campaign. The group also discussed checkoff program reform, mandatory electronic ID eartags, competition, and concerns about rising consumer beef prices. Additionally, in response to the ongoing threat from New World screwworm, R-CALF USA urged leaders to keep America’s herds safe by keeping the border closed and rejecting calls to relax U.S.-Mexico cattle trade.

“This fly-in showed the heart of independent ranchers and the backbone of rural America in a place that needs reminding,” said R-CALF USA Marketing Director Jaiden Moreland. “These weren’t paid lobbyists. They were ranchers who left behind their families and operations, at their own expense, to carry the voice of America’s ranching families to the nation’s capitol and tell their stories face to face with policymakers.”

“With four packers controlling over 80 percent of the market and lobbyist-driven policies keeping consumers in the dark about where their beef comes from, restoring MCOOL should be common sense,” said R-CALF USA President Dave Hyde. “R-CALF USA represents the cattle industry, not the beef industry, and it’s time Washington put independent ranchers, and America’s food security, first. I left D.C. encouraged knowing that the agencies and offices we met with heard the true perspective of independent producers.”

“America cannot remain free and independent if it cannot feed itself,” said R-CALF USA Vice President Eric Gropper. “Restoring MCOOL in the 2025 farm bill is an America First policy. Our trip to D.C. showed the sacrifice and determination of independent ranchers who made sure Congress and the administration heard directly from the people who raise America’s cattle. That presence matters, but so do your voices back home. Calling your senators and representatives makes a difference, and we encourage everyone to pick up the phone and make their voice heard.”