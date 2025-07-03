When Fauci Gave the CCP a Bioweapon to Hide Disease Tampering

Sentinel posted this Tucker interview with RFJ Jr. on July 1 but one section bears repeating. Not enough people have seen it. He gave the Chinese communists the method for hiding the origins of lab-created diseases. This is a bioweapon.

Dr. Fauci was pardoned, but he still needs to be investigated. The truth must be exposed.

FAUCI GAVE THE CCP A WAY TO HIDE DISEASE ORIGINS

Tucker brought up the fact that Dr. Fauci is thriving.

RFK then proceeded to tell Tucker why Fauci got immunity. RFK Jr. said:

“You know I would be speculating, but I think he, I think …he was vulnerable. I think, he had a lot of liability on creating coronavirus..

“He was funding precisely that research at the Wuhan lab. And he was giving them the technology. He was giving him not only the precise technology for developing that pathogen. And published about it by the way. And you know, the publications credit NIH for financing the studies.

Fauci gave the CCP the technique for hiding the fact that the virus was manmade.

“But he also gave them, one of his fundees, Ralph Barak, from the University of North Carolina developed a technique called the Seamless Legation Technique, which is a technique for hiding the laboratory origins of a manipulated virus, so that normally if there’s a virus manipulated, you can look at it, you know, sought research can look and they can look at the DNA sequences.

“And they can say this thing was created in a lab.

“But Ralph Barak had developed a technique that he called the Nocium Technique. And its technical name was seamless ligation. And it was a way of hiding evidence of human tampering. What is the public health rationale? If you were interested in public health, you would want to be doing the inverse of that. You would want be pinning red flags all to it and say, this was created by people”

Tucker said, “That’s what you would do if you’re creating viruses for biological warfare.”

RFK responded, “Right, that’s right, and that’s another question, is why would he give it to the Chinese? I mean, that was a military lab, it was run by the military.”