Congress Isn’t Passing Anything

As reported, Elon Musk is very disappointed in the response by Congress. They haven’t codified any of his recommended cuts, not one. That’s why cockroaches and head lice are more popular than members of Congress who are at 8% in the latest Gallup poll.

PASS SOMETHING!

The following is an excellent post from X influencer Gunther Engleman on that issue.

BREAKING: “Sources are telling me that Congressional committee chairmen are “too busy” to push bills that would codify DOGE cuts!

“Why is it that when we have A MAJORITY, our side sits and DOES NOTHING?

“DOGE has already slashed $170 billion in wasteful spending and 9,200 unnecessary grants, saving taxpayers billions! Bills like H.R. 1847, H.R. 2006, and H.R. 199 are sitting in committees, waiting to lock in these cuts for good. The Senate’s DOGE Acts package, introduced by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, is also languishing, despite proposing critical reforms like freezing federal hiring and reinstating merit-based pay.

“The GOP has the power to push these bills through—H.R. 1847 even advanced out of the House Oversight Committee on March 25, 2025! But delays and excuses are letting Democrats and bureaucrats fight to reverse DOGE’s progress.

“We can’t let these savings—$32 billion from grants alone—be undone by inaction!

“CALL TO ACTION: Flood your GOP representatives’ phones and inboxes TODAY! Demand they fast-track H.R. 1847, H.R. 2006, H.R. 199, and H.R. 3072 to a vote. Tell them to support the Senate’s DOGE Acts and make these cuts PERMANENT. Share this post and tag your reps—let’s make some noise!”

Congress is at 8% popularity, less popular than toenail fungus.

This is one reason why members of Congress are rated at 8% by a recent Gallup poll. Any time anyone in Congress tries to do the right thing, they’re demonized and silenced.

These are some things that are more popular than Congress in opinion polls: cockroaches, head lice, colonoscopies, and toenail fungus.

Congress is on vacation this week.

