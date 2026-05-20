NAACP Calls Young Black Athletes to Sacrifice Themselves

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People launched a campaign on Tuesday calling for Black athletes, recruits, fans, and alumni to withhold athletic and financial support at public universities in states that the NAACP said have moved ‘to limit Black voting representation.’ [That’s a misrepresentation!]

The “Out of Bounds” campaign’s primary goal is to call on top football and basketball players recruited by programs from select states to withhold their commitments until “fair congressional maps” are restored in those states, the NAACP’s statement said.

“The NAACP will not watch the same institutions that depend on Black athletic prowess to fill their stadiums and their bank accounts remain silent while their states strip Black communities of their voice,” Derrick Johnson, President & CEO of the NAACP, said in a statement.

If the athletes do what the NAACP wants, they’re going to end up like Colin Kaepernick, without a team. Meanwhile, nothing will happen to the NAACP ‘leaders’ telling them to do it. And it will accomplish nothing. The law is the law. The Supreme Court banned racism in districting.

The NAACP was once a great organization fighting for Black people. Now it’s just a communist organization fighting for communists.

Don’t listen to them, kids!