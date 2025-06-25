NATO Will Pay Up & So Will Leakers of Bad Intel on Iran’s Nuke Program

NATO members agreed to pay 5% of their GDP for their defense. NATO Secretary General Rutte said, “For too long, one ally, the United States, carried too much of the burden of that commitment — and that changes today.

“President Trump — dear Donald — you made this change possible… we will produce trillions more for our common defense to make us stronger and fairer by equalizing spending between America and America’s allies.”

President Zelensky was invited to the NATO Summit as if he were a member. They are sending a message to Russia that will only convince Russia to take Ukraine. It’s a bad idea. We should never be on Russia’s border or our enemies will be on ours and we will have no argument.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban sent a message:

@NATO summit, The Hague ️ Thanks to President @realDonaldTrump’s common-sense diplomacy, peace is gaining ground. New conflicts are being contained, old ones are losing momentum. In a world full of chaos, common sense is making a comeback. pic.twitter.com/QM0U5xjfvu — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) June 25, 2025

Katie Pavlich reports that at NATO, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth says a criminal leak investigation is underway after top secret intelligence was released to undermine the U.S. strike on Iran’s nuclear program .

Secretary Rubio added that these are professional “stabbers” manipulating intelligence.

President Trump again said the US “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear sites, set it back years. Today, Iran’s foreign minister admitted there was serious damage to Iran’s nuclear sites.

UPDATE: SecDef Pete Hegseth announces CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION into whoever is feeding bad intel to CNN and NYT that the strikes on Iran didn't really destroy the nuclear program "We're doing a leak investigation with the FBI right now." FIRE, ARREST!pic.twitter.com/cMRZ7apmwf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 25, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads (please be polite to commenters), and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email