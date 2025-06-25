Big Pharma Teams Up with Chinese Communist Party

Big Pharma is partnering with Chinese universities even those with ties to Beijing military and espionage efforts. They will produce new drugs we rely on with Chinese communists.

Bristol-Myers Squibb, one of the largest announced the partnership with the Chinese Communist Party-controlled Tsinghua University. Tsinghua is the school Xi Jinping attended. They’re going to look for drugs to treat novel cancers in auto immune diseases.

Big Pharma can’t find some Norwegians or Australians to partner with? It has to be the CCP?

That university launched cyber activities against the US government and is the Chinese government. The US government calls it high risk.

Reporter Natalie Winters put the story together on the National Pulse.

I thought we were going to split up with the CCP when it came to our critical drugs?

How do we get Americans to be loyal to America?

The Many Maoist Ties

Who can forget the Harvard Professor who recently partnered with the Chinese Communist Party, which their military controls.

Charles Lieber was the Chair of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Harvard University. Lieber is the world’s foremost expert on self-assembling nanocircuits. He was arrested and convicted during the early days of COVID for failing to disclose his ties to the People’s Liberation Army. Recently, he joined Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School in China.

Remember when Biden or Autopen appointed trained Maoist communist Yue Chen to a key position?

Yue Chen was the climate-risk – ESG – cop for the federal government’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). She received her training at Tsinghua University in Communist China. The Maoist University is heavily into defense, cyberattacks, AI, navigation technology, etc.

She wasn’t the only one.

Joe Biden and the Democrats had many ties to the Chinese Communists.

