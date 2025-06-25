Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer Backs the Communist for Mayor

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer endorsed self-described Democrat Socialist (DSA) Zohran Kwame Mamdani for Mayor of New York City. The fact that Democrats have become the Socialist-Communist Party is now woven into the fabric of the party.

The DSA is to the left of the Communist Party USA.

Democrats are communist now. You have enough proof.

Zohran calls himself a socialist but he is a socialist like President Maduro of Venezuela is a socialist. He doesn’t limit his authoritarian ideas to the economy. Zohran is an authoritarian in all things.

Zohran is a literal communist. NYC is committing suicide. pic.twitter.com/QQmv9a5CFf — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 25, 2025

He said he will abolish ICE and release all the prisoners if he can. The wild spending this anti-Semite, who remarkably has a Jewish following, is planning will push the wealthy out of New York, and leave a rump state.

Listen to her dire warning:

Listen to her dire warning to the people of NYC Don’t let the media manipulate the public, share this video everywhere!pic.twitter.com/20kNaSKZb3 — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) June 25, 2025

He also supports:

open borders

Cuba-style groceries,

free child care,

free buses,

a new department of public safety so he can defund the police,

$65 million on trans children, potentially with puberty blockers and mutilation surgeries,

$57 million on public hospitals, community clinics, qualified health centers and nonprofits. All would be run by the far left no doubt,

He’d spend another $8 million on expanded services whatever that means,

Mamdani is going to raise corporate taxes from 7.25% to 11.5% and place a 2% flat tax on the wealthy.

There is much more. Governor Hochul could block some of it, but I wouldn’t count on her.

The Democrat Leader just endorsed the socialist who wants to abolish ICE and release all the prisoners. https://t.co/oiIVrMRK18 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 25, 2025

There’s not a lot of leeway here in the USCIS handbook for the naturalization process… Zohran K Mamdani affiliates with and supports Communist Party organizations, advocates communist rule in the USA, did so within 2 years of receiving citizenship, he’s fried pic.twitter.com/I6DFpWR3l8 — tantum (@QuasLacrimas) June 25, 2025

The Red-Green American Alliance

Watch: Brigitte Gabriel exposes ״The Muslim Brotherhood’s Plan To Destroy America from within״.pic.twitter.com/7fPYUSNJHZ — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) June 25, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads (please be polite to commenters), and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email