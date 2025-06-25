Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer Backs the Communist for Mayor

M Dowling
23

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer endorsed self-described Democrat Socialist (DSA) Zohran Kwame Mamdani for Mayor of New York City. The fact that Democrats have become the Socialist-Communist Party is now woven into the fabric of the party.

The DSA is to the left of the Communist Party USA.

Democrats are communist now. You have enough proof.

Zohran calls himself a socialist but he is a socialist like President Maduro of Venezuela is a socialist. He doesn’t limit his authoritarian ideas to the economy. Zohran is an authoritarian in all things.

He said he will abolish ICE and release all the prisoners if he can. The wild spending this anti-Semite, who remarkably has a Jewish following, is planning will push the wealthy out of New York, and leave a rump state.

Listen to her dire warning:

He also supports:
  • open borders
  • Cuba-style groceries,
  • free child care,
  • free buses,
  • a new department of public safety so he can defund the police,

  • $65 million on trans children, potentially with puberty blockers and mutilation surgeries,
  • $57 million on public hospitals, community clinics, qualified health centers and nonprofits. All would be run by the far left no doubt,
  • He’d spend another $8 million on expanded services whatever that means,
  • Mamdani is going to raise corporate taxes from 7.25% to 11.5% and place a 2% flat tax on the wealthy.

There is much more. Governor Hochul could block some of it, but I wouldn’t count on her.

The Red-Green American Alliance


Saltherring
Saltherring
10 minutes ago

No surprise here, as Chucky and all the Democoms are card-carrying North Korea hardcore Communists these days.

1
Reply
Harry
Harry
1 hour ago

Muslims are commanded to lie to infidels to further Islam.

1
Reply
