The Popular Anchor Baby Who Hopes to Destroy the USA

The next clip of a popular social media figure speaking to Elis is an example of what Democrat Americans are taking seriously. He is a fanatical anchor baby, as he refers to himself, and he hates the USA.

I talk about the EU being self-destructive. Well, so are we. We let this man try to take us down without any repercussions. His name is Hasan Piker, and he uses our free speech to dehumanize America.

In the video clip of the speech at Yale, he says that the fall of the U.S.S.R. was one of the greatest catastrophes of the 20th century.” After he came up with some alleged examples of what happened to the satellite slave nations, he went after the U.S.

Don’t underestimate this Turkish insurgent.

The Elis are clapping for this communist Islamist who got rich off American capitalism and now wants to destroy it. He is intelligent and knows how to manipulate our failings into major catastrophes. He takes facts and incorporates them into lies and hate. Most of what he says is straight out of the CCP or Russia.

Clapping or thumping for a speaker at Yale shows appreciation, recognition, or encouragement.

Watch the clip or read this transcript:

“The fall of the USSR was one of the greatest catastrophes of the 20th century. Just wait, listen, maybe you’ll agree. Not only was there incalculable harm done to every single country under its banner, child prostitution skyrocketing, suicide rates, life expectancy plummeting, but America was no longer contested around the globe. And it is precisely because of the end to that multipolarity that we saw accelerated. Neoliberalism, that is devastating every Western nation right now, unlimited and unchecked greed, our successes are leading to our own demise and the demise and collapse of the liberal system. The US has produced disaster after disaster after disaster, the fall of the US.”

Hasan Piker: “The fall of the USSR was one of the greatest catastrophes of the 20th century.” This is who Democrats are embracing. pic.twitter.com/ZXq92p2UCf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 15, 2026

I don’t have to tell you why he lives here rather than in a more suitable nation that isn’t destroying the world as he claims. You know why.

Just so you know, we have Turkish birth tourism throughout the USA. Additionally, not one nation that escaped the grasp of the Soviet terror wants to unite back with Mother Russia.