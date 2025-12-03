New Bill: End Noncitizen Welfare, Denaturalize Troublemakers, Re-vet & Deport Afghans

Senator Tom Cotton introduced a bill today to end federal benefits including Medicaid, housing assistance, student financial aid, and food stamps for non citizens.

This is an America First bill. Will Congress pass it?

In the bill Senator Cotton wrote also an authorization to denaturalize naturalized citizens who “undermine domestic tranquility” by participating in unlawful protests involving violence the property destruction and to “expand expedited removal authority.”

It also addresses concerns regarding the Afghan nationals in the United States. The legislation, if passed, would mandate the revetting of nationals of Afghanistan and it will provide for automatic termination of temporary protected status (TPS).

President Trump has been trying to end TPS for Afghans but it was stopped by the courts, our judicial tyrants, of course.  Cotton’s legislation would address this.

