President Trump Walks Out on Kristen Welker

President Trump gave Meet the Press’s Kristen Welker an hour in the rain for the latest interview. However, he had had enough of her and the crooked press. He cut her off and walked out.

The disagreement was over the clearly crooked California elections.

“The elections are like a third-world country. You’re crooked.

“Let’s call it quits. I’ve had enough,” he said.

Welker whined, “Please, I traveled all the way to Wisconsin!”

“I’ve sat in the RAIN with you for an hour,” Trump said. “I’ve given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press. You know what? A country can never be great with a dishonest press. Let’s go.”

When will the press listen? Without an honest press, we will lose this war with the hardcore left. It looks like the Democrat Party and the media have already surrendered to them. They won’t fight for the country.

The press should be neutral.

Welker lied, and she is a liar.