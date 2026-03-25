Presser: President Trump Will Unleash Hell If Necessary, Prefers Peace

Karoline Leavitt warned Iran during today’s press conference that the president is prepared to unleash hell if he must, but he prefers peace. Let’s pray Iran’s leadership chooses peace.

Trump will ‘UNLEASH HELL’ in Iran if necessary, BUT ‘his preference is peace’ — Press Sec Leavitt ‘He’ll ensure they’re hit harder than they’ve ever been hit before’ https://t.co/8aJEXIx9oU pic.twitter.com/cantDBBfAw — RT (@RT_com) March 25, 2026

A reporter asked a gotcha question, and Mrs. Leavitt quickly put him in his place. Reporters do their best to embarrass the administration as opposed to gathering information and reporting news.

The reporter tried to say Trump is engaged in regime change, and she said, “Their entire leadership has been killed, and nobody has really seen or legitimately heard from this alleged new “leader.” So. Wouldn’t YOU say there’s been a change in leadership?”

It’s nice to see reporters get the proper response.