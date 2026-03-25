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Home Clown World Presser: President Trump Will Unleash Hell If Necessary, Prefers Peace

Presser: President Trump Will Unleash Hell If Necessary, Prefers Peace

By
M Dowling
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0
17

Karoline Leavitt warned Iran during today’s press conference that the president is prepared to unleash hell if he must, but he prefers peace. Let’s pray Iran’s leadership chooses peace.

A reporter asked a gotcha question, and Mrs. Leavitt quickly put him in his place. Reporters do their best to embarrass the administration as opposed to gathering information and reporting news.

The reporter tried to say Trump is engaged in regime change, and she said, “Their entire leadership has been killed, and nobody has really seen or legitimately heard from this alleged new “leader.” So. Wouldn’t YOU say there’s been a change in leadership?”

It’s nice to see reporters get the proper response.

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