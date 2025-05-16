Secret Service Escorts Jim Comey to Their DC Office

Secret Service agents reportedly escorted former FBI Director James Comey to their Washington, D.C., field office on Friday for an interview, after Donald Trump accused the ex-official of making an assassination threat against him in a social media post from the previous day.

According to law enforcement sources, Comey appeared for the interview voluntarily and is not in custody.

The media keeps playing down his death wish for Donald Trump. For instance, they say 86ing someone can mean something innocuous. They also write it out as 8647 when it was 86 47.

He will get away with it because ill intent will be hard to prove since he’s a leftist.

The Independent wrote, “The Trump administration itself has also been accused of threatening rhetoric about public officials, especially judges it disagrees with.”

How ridiculous. He is frustrated because they are trying to run the country. He’s never threatened them. Meanwhile, it looks like people in the government are trying to kill President Trump.

As everyone has heard by now, the former FBI director took a photo of a seashell formation with the numbers “86 47” and posted it to Instagram, knowing people are trying to kill Donald Trump.

Comey got a comfy little escort to the Secret Service office If it were anyone of us Our homes would have been raided at 5am Our families all cuffed and humiliated And we would be in prison in less than 24 hours pic.twitter.com/HETQXlpI0w — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 17, 2025

