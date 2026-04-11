Roger Stone Calls Out Laura Loomer, Alex Jones & Defends Trump

Roger Stone is getting slammed by Laura Loomer, and he’s returning the favor. He always sticks up for President Trump and makes a strong case on his behalf, always, and justifiably.

I think Laura started the rumor that Tulsi Gabbard will soon be fired. I doubt it. She’s loyal to President Trump and true to herself. She’s great. I don’t always agree with her, but she has character.

Stone called out Alex Jones, who goes off the reserve at times. I will never forget Sandy Hook.

Jones called for the 25th Amendment against President Trump. However, I know he’d never be a Democrat. Not so sure about the rest of the complainers. Jones sounded like a Democrat or MSNow. He told Stone that maybe he went too far. No maybes about it.

Everyone, read The Art of the Deal.

Hopefully, some of the crazed ultra-angry podcasters cool off, along with Pope Leo. They are ready to jettison Trump at the first sign of trouble. At least Laura doesn’t do that.

People think Israel controls Trump. Some say it’s Lindsey or bin Salman. It does seem like it, but I doubt it. He listens to all those people but makes up his own mind. I don’t see anyone controlling him. He’s been perplexed since 1988 as to why we let Iran bully us and the entire region.

I hate this war too, but I trust President Trump to get us out of it.

Stone will never be too hard on Alex because when the going got rough, Alex was there for him.

I actually did call out Alex Jones for calling for the removal of President Trump under the 25th amendment in our clash today. Loomer slowly losing touch with reality as she fears a third detention by Florida law-enforcement, based on her deteriorating mental state after the… https://t.co/PdCfAp6Hce — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) April 11, 2026

Personally, I don’t worry about what podcasters say. Everyone needs to make up their own minds.

This is the clip Stone is referencing, I believe. Maybe Alex would like his own off-ramp. The only reason Trump criticized Jones and the other podcasters is that the podcasters said awful things about Trump.