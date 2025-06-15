Netanyahu: They Just Killed Iran’s Chief Intel Officer & His Deputy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Bret Baier today that they just killed Iran’s Chief Intelligence Officer and his deputy in Tehran.

He told Baier on his Sunday News show that they decided to act because Iran had enriched uranium to make nine nuclear bombs. All they had to do was weaponize them. He noted that Israel is hitting military and nuclear sites, but Iran is hitting civilian areas because they are a terrorist nation.

Bibi said their intel shows they plan to give bombs to their proxies the Houthis and others. “That’s nuclear terrorism on a global scale.”

Iran, he said, has plans to build intercontinental ballistic missiles that have an 8,000 mile reach. He made mention of the Iranian attacks on US servicemen and said they tried to kill President Trump twice.

I don’t think we know that Iranians tried to kill President Trump. The killers had loose ties to Ukraine.

“I can inform you Bret, that moments ago we also got the chief intelligence officer and his deputy in Tehran…” #SpecialReport #FoxNews #Israel pic.twitter.com/QkEuvgIQRT — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) June 15, 2025

