Netflix Perverting Reality for Children Continues

A scene in The Babysitter’s Club on Netflix has an obnoxious girl talking down to the doctor and nurse, insisting they refer to a little boy as a little girl.

This show is for pre-teens and early teens. It’s grooming, indoctrination, it pushes an insane lie.

There is no such thing as transgenderism the way it is being defined by the political left. There are gender dysphoric people or transvestites, and variations thereof.

People are not what they claim to be; they are as they are born. Gender is still a social construct. It is not biological sex that is the social construct; it is reality. If the opposite were true, they wouldn’t have to indoctrinate people.

And that misgendering term needs to go. Forced speech is not free speech.

People who promote shows like this one are turning reality on its head.