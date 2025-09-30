Netflix Pushes a Dangerous Ideology on 7-Year Olds

By
M Dowling
-
0
10

Netflix is pushing a dangerous leftist ideology on seven-year olds with their Dead End Paranormal Park show’s pro-transgenderism mantra for minors. They are normalizing it and promoting it to small children.

Gays Against Groomers shared an article including research studies about transitioning children. Research found that gender distress is profoundly influenced by mental health comorbidities, trauma histories, and sociocultural reinforcements, rather than being solely a product of identity. Rushing children into transitioning is clearly wrong on every level.

What they are really doing is grooming children. That doesn’t mean adults who want to live as a different gender should be stopped. Adults are free to do what they want, but we must preserve the innocence of the innocent.

This is about minors and the real life abuse of minors:

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments