Sec. Hegseth’s “Preparing for War” Speech of All Times

Secretary of war Pete Hegseth spoke to U.S. military commanders at Quantico on Tuesday morning. He explained what the change from Department of Defense to Department of War means. The new mission is “preparing for war.”

“Our war fighters are entitled to be led by the best and most capable leaders.”

“We have a sacred duty to ensure that our warriors are led by the most capable and qualified combat leaders.”

“The military has been forced by foolish and reckless politicians to focus on the wrong things. In many ways, this speech is about fixing decades of decay.”

“For too long, we’ve promoted too many uniformed leaders for the wrong reasons. Based on their race, based on gender quotas, based on historic so-called firsts.”

“Foolish and reckless political leaders set the wrong compass heading, and we lost our way. We became the woke department.”


“Fighting, preparing for war and preparing to win, unrelenting and uncompromising in that pursuit, not because we want war—no one here wants war—but it’s because we love peace,” Hegseth said.

“The only people who deserve peace are those who are willing to wage war to defend it. That’s why pacifism is so naive and dangerous…either you protect your people and sovereignty or you will be subservient to something or SOMEONE.”


“No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses…We are done with that shit.”

He nuked fat generals, admirals, and troops. They will have physical fitness tests twice a year.

It is not about women not serving. It is about gender-neutral.

The standards must be high.

