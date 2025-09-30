Sec. Hegseth’s “Preparing for War” Speech of All Times

Secretary of war Pete Hegseth spoke to U.S. military commanders at Quantico on Tuesday morning. He explained what the change from Department of Defense to Department of War means. The new mission is “preparing for war.”

“Our war fighters are entitled to be led by the best and most capable leaders.”

“We have a sacred duty to ensure that our warriors are led by the most capable and qualified combat leaders.”

“The military has been forced by foolish and reckless politicians to focus on the wrong things. In many ways, this speech is about fixing decades of decay.”

“For too long, we’ve promoted too many uniformed leaders for the wrong reasons. Based on their race, based on gender quotas, based on historic so-called firsts.”

“Foolish and reckless political leaders set the wrong compass heading, and we lost our way. We became the woke department.”

WATCH: Secretary Pete Hegseth torches the reckless leaders who turned our military into the "woke department."



“Fighting, preparing for war and preparing to win, unrelenting and uncompromising in that pursuit, not because we want war—no one here wants war—but it’s because we love peace,” Hegseth said.

“The only people who deserve peace are those who are willing to wage war to defend it. That’s why pacifism is so naive and dangerous…either you protect your people and sovereignty or you will be subservient to something or SOMEONE.”

BREAKING: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth tells top generals in Quantico, "prepare for war." "Not because we want war. Because we want peace."



“No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses…We are done with that shit.”

"No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses…We are done with that shit." – @SecWar @PeteHegseth

He nuked fat generals, admirals, and troops. They will have physical fitness tests twice a year.

BREAKING: SecWar Pete Hegseth NUKES fat generals and announces a new twice-yearly PT test for top brass.

It is not about women not serving. It is about gender-neutral.

SecWar Pete Hegseth in Quantico: “If women can make it, excellent. If not, it is what it is… It will also mean that weak men won’t qualify — because we’re not playing games. This is combat. This is life or death.”

pic.twitter.com/I1rbJm93O5 — AJ Huber (@Huberton) September 30, 2025

The standards must be high.