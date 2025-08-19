No US Troops to Ukraine, High Praise for DJT from Sec. Rubio

Donald Trump confirms that United States soldiers will not be deployed to Ukraine. President Zelensky had suggested that happen, but it’s not going to happen as part of a Russia Ukraine peace deal.

During a Fox News interview with President Trump this morning, a reporter asked, “What kind of assurances do you feel like you have that going forward, and past this Trump administration, it won’t be American boots on the ground defending that border?”

“Well, you have my assurance and I’m president. I’m just trying to stop people from being killed,” Trump responded.

Listening to some of the media reports was alarming. However when in doubt it’s better to just trust Donald Trump.

He said he wouldn’t deploy troops to Ukraine and he’s going to stick to his promise.

The Only Leader Who Could Have Done This

On Monday, Rubio appeared on Fox News‘ “Jesse Waters Prime Time” where he praised Trump as “the only leader in the world” who is capable of brokering a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. He added that the Monday talks were “unprecedented.”

“After three years of deadlock, and no talks, and no change in circumstances, this is the first time where there seems to be some movement,” the secretary said. “This has been going on for three-and-a-half years. A lot of people have died, a lot of territories exchanged back-and-forth, so it’s not an easy thing to unwind, but nothing was happening in this war. Literally, the only option we were given under the previous administration was continue to fund Ukraine for however much they need, for however long it takes.”

The Euro Globalists appear to have surrendered. They seem to be cooperating and switching to security guarantees over war as a way out of the predicament. It looks like Zelensky will relent on some Putin land grabs or swaps. Putin wants the largely Russian areas in the East. When the war began, Donbas wanted to become an independent state. Some others in the region were torn between Ukraine and Russia.

The dealmaker is doing it. The truth is Putin had no one to negotiate with until now.