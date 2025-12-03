The Obamacare Subsidy Fraud Was a Taxpayer Train Wreck

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a report on the massive levels of fraud that comes with the Advance Premium Tax Credit (APTC), an Affordable Care Act (ACA), or Obamacare, subsidy to health insurers to lower the monthly health insurance premiums.

Today’s report from the United States Government Accountability Office shows that Obamacare is a massive failure that includes massive fraud.

The subsidy program was set up for fraud, and the insurance companies cashed in.

Some of the problems:

Fake applicants are approved 100% of the time according to GAO tests.

Singular Social Security numbers were used for hundreds of people

Large Insurers are still getting money from deceased individuals.

The GAO has reported the fraud – which has increased – for years.

Highlights from the GAO Report

Preliminary results from GAO’s ongoing covert testing suggest fraud risks in the advance premium tax credit (APTC) persist. The federal Marketplace approved coverage for nearly all of GAO’s fictitious applicants in plan years 2024 and 2025, generally consistent with similar GAO testing in plan years 2014 through 2016. GAO’s covert testing is illustrative and cannot be generalized to the enrollee population.

Plan year 2024. The federal Marketplace approved subsidized coverage for all four of GAO’s fictitious applicants submitted in October 2024. …GAO did not provide documentation yet received coverage.

The federal Marketplace approved subsidized coverage for all four of GAO’s fictitious applicants submitted in October 2024. …GAO did not provide documentation yet received coverage. Plan year 2025. Of 20 fictitious applicants, 18 remain actively covered as of September 2025. APTC for these 18 enrollees totals over $10,000 per month. GAO continues to monitor the enrollments as part of its ongoing work.

SSN Misuse

Overused SSNs. GAO’s preliminary analyses identified over 29,000 SSNs in plan year 2023 and nearly 68,000 SSNs in plan year 2024 used to receive more than one year’s worth of insurance coverage with APTC in a single plan year. CMS officials explained that the federal Marketplace does not prohibit multiple enrollments per SSN to help ensure that the actual SSN-holder can enroll in insurance coverage in cases of identity theft or data entry errors.

GAO’s preliminary analyses also identified at least 30,000 applications in plan year 2023 and at least 160,000 applications in plan year 2024 that had likely unauthorized changes by agents or brokers. …

GAO preliminarily identified weaknesses in CMS’s APTC fraud risk management as compared to leading practices. They didn’t identify inherent fraud risks, did not develop and antifraud strategy after the 2018 assessment, and “cannot effectively and proactively manage fraud risks in APTC.”

Fraud in the Billions

Over 1 million stolen identities of Americans were used to make false Medicare claims, stealing $14.6 billion dollars from American taxpayers – $14.6 billion in false claims

– Pakistani executives charged in Illinois for $703 million scheme using stolen Medicare data

On this link, one case alone, $233 million was stolen.

How It All Began

The arrogant economist who didn’t think stupid Americans had a say or a right to know what was going on as long as HE got the plan approved.

The man who designed ObamaCare, MIT economist Jonathan Gruber, openly admitted the entire “Affordable Care Act” was built on lies. He bragged that “lack of transparency is a huge political advantage,” calling the American voter “stupid.”