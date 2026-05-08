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Home Home Pope Leo Rides Around a Papal Audience & the Band Played “Dancing...

Pope Leo Rides Around a Papal Audience & the Band Played “Dancing Queen”

By
M Dowling
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0
17

Who picked the music for the Vatican band as the Chicago pope tooled around his papal audience? It’s a gay anthem. One report said the Vatican band performed YMCA during its first Regina Coeli on Sunday.

Deacon Nick Donnelly said, “Unintentionally very revealing. Dancing Queen about sums up the situation.”

The Deacon continued:

It’s a staple at Pride events, gay clubs, bars, house parties, drag shows, and gay men’s choruses—songs like this offer catharsis, celebration, and release, qualities that resonate strongly in queer spaces.

It appears on Wikipedia’s “List of gay anthems,” Billboard’s LGBTQ+ anthems rankings, and many “best Pride songs” lists. In one Xtra Magazine reader poll, it was voted the most iconic queer anthem of all time.

And the band played on…

In addition to Abba, the bank played Neil Diamond.

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