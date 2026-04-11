Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home The US Is Clearing Out the Mines in the Strait of Hormuz

The US Is Clearing Out the Mines in the Strait of Hormuz

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

President Trump has begun the process of clearing out mines from the Strait of Hormuz. It turns out they were prepared to clear out mines, and all those stories about how we wouldn’t be able to were incorrect.

In fact, everything the media says is based on hatred for President Trump and Republicans. So many people we call allies sounded like they sided with Iran, and they aren’t helping us. So many of our “friends” want us to fail.

He wrote on Truth Social:

“The only thing they have going is the threat that a ship may ‘bunk’ into one of their sea mines which, by the way, all 28 of their mine dropper boats are also lying at the bottom of the sea,” Trump wrote.

“We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others. Incredibly, they don’t have the Courage or Will to do this work themselves.”

“Very interestingly, however, empty Oil carrying ships from many Nations are all heading to the United States of America to LOAD UP with Oil. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the president concluded.

Several US Navy ships were seen crossing the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

Apparently, Iranian ex-pats are begging Trump to continue until the hardliners are gone. However, he never said he would change regimes, and trying to do so would cost too much. It’s up to the people now. Trump will get them the best deal he can.

Trump could probably stop cursing and threatening to blow up civilizations. He doesn’t always use the best adjectives or nouns. However, he gets results. We wanted someone to get us out of the mess Biden put us in, and he is tough enough to do it. Never underestmate him.

I’m sorry for whoever is offended, but this is funny.

Previous articleNew! English Is Language Supremacy to Oppress & Marginalize
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.