New Food Stamp Rules Exposes the Welfare Queen

The able-bodied food stamp recipient in the clip below doesn’t want to complete 15 hours of community service to get her food stamps paid for by everyone who works. She has been receiving $2000 in free food stamps for 15 years, and hasn’t held a job to pay for her food. She doesn’t want to do it because she has three children. How old are her children after 15 years?

I would call this woman a potential welfare queen with a sense of entitlement that could blow the gaskets off my car.

I had three children, my husband died, and I did it. What does she do all day when the children are in school?

Welfare was only supposed to be a temporary helping hand. It’s not a lifetime salary.