New Food Stamp Rules Exposes the Welfare Queen

The able-bodied food stamp recipient in the clip below doesn’t want to complete 15 hours of community service to get her food stamps paid for by everyone who works. She has been receiving $2000 in free food stamps for 15 years, and hasn’t held a job to pay for her food. She doesn’t want to do it because she has three children. How old are her children after 15 years?
I would call this woman a potential welfare queen with a sense of entitlement that could blow the gaskets off my car.
I had three children, my husband died, and I did it. What does she do all day when the children are in school?
Welfare was only supposed to be a temporary helping hand. It’s not a lifetime salary.
BREAKING – Democrats are beginning to receive letters in the mail telling them they must complete 15 hours of community service per week to receive benefits, and they are furious. “I have to take time out of my day just to receive my benefits.” pic.twitter.com/9PyDpgkvuA
— Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 20, 2025
She has large elaborate tattoos on her hand and forearm…..
she almost certainly has her whole arm done, what they call a sleeve tattoo…..
those cost between $1000 and $5000 I just googled it )…..
she may have other tattoos that are just as expensive…..
she has money for TATTOOS but nor for food ?????
BINGO!