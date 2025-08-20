NY Times: Democrat Party Could Be in a Death Spiral

According to the New York Times, the Democrat Party is hemorrhaging voters long before they even go to the polls.

Of the 30 states that track voter registration by political party, Democrats lost ground to Republicans in every single one between the 2020 and 2024 elections — and often by a lot.

That four-year swing toward the Republicans adds up to 4.5 million voters, a deep political hole that could take years for Democrats to climb out from.



It’s no wonder since they keep doubling down on Marxism. Marxism hasn’t worked anywhere in the world and is notably corrupt. It has led to the deaths of tens of millions of people.

They could be in a death spiral according to the NY Times report:

“I don’t want to say, ‘The death cycle of the Democratic Party,’ but there seems to be no end to this,” said Michael Pruser, who tracks voter registration closely as the director of data science for Decision Desk HQ, an election-analysis site. “There is no silver lining or cavalry coming across the hill. This is month after month, year after year.”

The Party Mimicking Mamdani and AOC?

Axios describes a party that thinks doubling down on bad policies and flaunting it is the way to go. They admire the attention communists AOC and Bernie Sanders got on their tours and Communist Islamist Mamdani’s alleged success in deteriorating New York City.

They are figuring on echoing their brutalist approach which is the opposite of what they should do. The extreme left is still a minority. They can’t win like that.

In case you are wondering why I am calling these self-described democrat socialists ‘communists,’ it’s because in almost every way they are.

Wars and Crime

Then they see President Trump trying to stop wars and Democrats pushing for them. They also see what happens when you aren’t soft on crime. Democrats are all-in on supporting criminals and crime if it means it’s an opportunity to trash Trump.

“President Trump’s efforts to make DC safe again are working,” Leavitt told reporters. “While Democrats continue to coddle violent criminals, President Trump and this administration are focused on putting them behind bars and unapologetically standing up for the safety of law abiding American citizens.”

Since August 7, when the Trump administration began enforcing the President’s March “Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful” executive order, 465 criminals had been arrested, including dangerous illegal aliens.

On Monday night alone, 52 were arrested, including an “illegal alien MS-13 gang member with convictions for DWI and drug possession,” Leavitt said. She further highlighted other arrests last night for “assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing, parole violation for robbery, murder, outstanding warrant for attempted murder, assault on federal law enforcement officer and felony assault.”

They even caught the Fox News anti-Trump guy [He should get ten years at least]:

Fox News’ Bret Baier ticketed for distracted driving amid Trump DC crackdown https://t.co/TSMhRrtuLm pic.twitter.com/W8a896BeGu — New York Post (@nypost) August 19, 2025



The latest stats: