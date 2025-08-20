Texas Democrat Calls for the Murder of Republicans in the Legislature

When his brother lost in the primary to a communist Islamist, Chris Cuomo said the Democrat Party is dead. He’s not wrong. The New York Times echoed the same sentiment in an article this week. They seem to be in a “death cycle,” was one quote.

Axios reported that they are going to fight and gain attention in their next move to restore their poll numbers.

It looks like Axios was right when they said Democrats are going to garner attention and get brutal. They believe their followers want them to go full throttle and they are doing exactly that. The Axios article said Democrats think they will ignite MAGA energy on the left being like Mamdani and AOC.

They are on the level of their worst followers.

The man in the first video took it a step further and told Democrats to show up armed to the Texas House, and if they don’t release Nicole Collier, they need to be shot “f*ing dead.” Obviously, Collier is keeping herself hostage by not following the rules. Some lunatic, maybe him, will potentially do it.

Cc: @FBIDirectorKash @FBIDDBongino @FBI This man on TikTok is telling democrat voters to show up to the Texas Capitol Building with Guns and Kill Everyone if they don’t release Democrat Congresswoman Nicole Collier. Context:

Nicole Collier is not allowed to leave because she… pic.twitter.com/NKHe1hxdb0 — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) August 20, 2025

Democrats Stage an Insane Stunt & Protest

The communist Democrats harassed and surrounded law enforcement in the Texas Capitol. These people are making fools of themselves. They are calling law enforcement “Nazis” and disrupting the work of the Texas House in a mini-insurrection if we use Democrat standards.

BOMBSHELLRadical Democrats harassed and surrounded law enforcement inside the Texas Capitol, yelling “Nazi” at DPS. One even used a bullhorn to disrupt official work. Democrats are targeting law enforcement! @schwagerTV pic.twitter.com/jNHATPMvxo — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) August 19, 2025

Republicans plan to follow Democrats around for three weeks to make sure they show up for the redistricting vote. Democrats call it authoritarianism. The whole thing looks extremely childish and crazy.

This is performance art.

The following clip is rich coming from a lawless racist who led the flight of the Democrats out of Texas. Jasmine is a ridiculous person.