According to the Financial Times, Russia was preparing terrorist attacks on airplanes in the United States, using explosives powerful enough to recreate an attack on the scale of 9/11. This happened last year under President Joe Biden. However, we do need to hear from President Trump on this.

European intelligence services disrupted a massive Kremlin operation that also allegedly planned bombings in the United States, Poland, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

At least twenty individuals have already been charged in Lithuania and Poland. The key organizer escaped to Azerbaijan.

The information comes from European intelligence. However, they want to continue the war against Europe, and we do need more confirmation before we take this at face value. This is an old story that has been revived at a time when President Trump is trying to end the Ukraine war with tremendous resistance from the EU.

DHL parcels exploded in logistic centers in the UK, Poland and Germany. Each of them was powerful enough to have brought down a cargo plane had they detonated on board.

Security forces would eventually trace the plot back to a group of Russian-directed saboteurs who had a further 6kg of explosive material in their possession. That was enough to give them the capability for what security officials told the Financial Times was the next stage of the plan: to attack flights to the US and cause more disruption to the airline industry than any act of terror since the World Trade Center attacks.

It was just one near miss incident in a coordinated and covert campaign of sabotage led by miss Moscow, officials believe, that has sown bewilderment across the continent and is steadily posing more of a risk to human lives.

Investigators linked the conspiracy to a cell of Russian-supported saboteurs, who authorities discovered possessed an additional 13 pounds of explosives.

Security officials informed the Financial Times that the saboteurs intended to destroy aircraft bound for the US as the subsequent phase of their scheme. Western security agencies have successfully thwarted numerous Russian-connected terror plots aimed at civilian infrastructure.

These schemes encompassed plans to derail crowded trains, set fire to shopping centers, breach a dam, and contaminate water supplies.

Each of these conspiracies had the potential to inflict hundreds, possibly thousands, of civilian deaths.

Intelligence operatives worry that these schemes signal a strategic intensification by the Kremlin.

In February, the Wall Street Journal reported that there were trial runs of incendiary devices:

Russia’s spy services have a shadowy new unit taking aim at the West with covert attacks across Europe and elsewhere, Western intelligence officials say.

The Kremlin sees the West as complicit in Ukraine’s attacks on Russia such as the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, the killings of senior officials in Moscow, and Ukrainian strikes using long-range Western missiles, according to these officials. Ukraine has denied it was behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.

“Russia believes it is in conflict with what it calls ‘the collective West,’ and is acting accordingly, up to and including threatening us with nuclear attack and building up its military,” said James Appathurai, deputy assistant secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in charge of hybrid warfare.

“These are, as usual, completely unsubstantiated accusations,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The new department, which is known to Western intelligence officials by its Russian acronym SSD, is believed to be behind a host of recent attacks against the West, including the attempted killing of the chief executive of a German arms maker and a plot to put incendiary devices on planes used by shipping giant DHL.

We need more information on this before we take it at face value. And again, it did happen under Joe Biden.