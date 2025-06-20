Zelensky Demands $40B Annually in Perpetuity to Fight Russia

By
M Dowling
-
1
35

Ukraine really is our 51st state. Ukrainian President Zelensky is calling for $40 billion annually into the unforeseeable future. Just so you know that money goes to pay off his bureaucrats’ salaries, pensions, and medical. We’re his sugar daddy.

Lindsey Graham snuck $48B in the Big Beautiful Bill for Volodymyr. We don’t know if it’s still in there.

Zelensky says he needs it to keep fighting Russia. Why are we fighting Russia again?

The Ukrainian leader wanted to corner President Trump, but he had to leave due to turmoil in the Middle East.

After being sidelined in favour of the Middle East war, Zelensky blasted his demands on social media on Tuesday.

“It’s crucial to have $40 billion annually in budgetary support for Ukraine – to ensure our resilience and the ability of our country to carry on. This should be a joint decision by G7 leaders, including the U.S,” the Ukrainian leader wrote.

He brought in the big guns, socialite Cindy, speaking for the late John McCain.

Zelensky asked the Europeans to “continue urging President Trump to use the influence he really has – to force Putin to end this war.”

“It was the U.S. and President Trump who proposed a ceasefire, the resumption of diplomacy, immediate meetings and negotiations. But Russia has blocked every effort,” he said.

“This war continues because of Russia. From the start, it has been an unprovoked and criminal war of aggression. We must not forget that. We must continue applying pressure in every direction – diplomatic, economic, military – to finally bring peace,” Zelensky added.


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
18 minutes ago

Graham has a serious challenger for the primary next June. If the $48 B was not in the house bill, then the house should remove it.

2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz