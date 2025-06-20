Zelensky Demands $40B Annually in Perpetuity to Fight Russia

Ukraine really is our 51st state. Ukrainian President Zelensky is calling for $40 billion annually into the unforeseeable future. Just so you know that money goes to pay off his bureaucrats’ salaries, pensions, and medical. We’re his sugar daddy.

Lindsey Graham snuck $48B in the Big Beautiful Bill for Volodymyr. We don’t know if it’s still in there.

Zelensky says he needs it to keep fighting Russia. Why are we fighting Russia again?

The Ukrainian leader wanted to corner President Trump, but he had to leave due to turmoil in the Middle East.

After being sidelined in favour of the Middle East war, Zelensky blasted his demands on social media on Tuesday.

“It’s crucial to have $40 billion annually in budgetary support for Ukraine – to ensure our resilience and the ability of our country to carry on. This should be a joint decision by G7 leaders, including the U.S,” the Ukrainian leader wrote.

It’s crucial to have $40 billion annually in budgetary support for Ukraine – to ensure our resilience and the ability of our country to carry on. This should be a joint decision by G7 leaders, including the U.S. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 17, 2025

He brought in the big guns, socialite Cindy, speaking for the late John McCain.

I met with the @WFPChief, Cindy McCain. I thanked her for the continued attention to our country and our people. Mrs. McCain’s husband, Senator John McCain, who sadly is no longer with us, also visited Ukraine multiple times and supported Ukrainians. It was important to hear… pic.twitter.com/bigdkbrIdi — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 20, 2025

Zelensky asked the Europeans to “continue urging President Trump to use the influence he really has – to force Putin to end this war.”

“It was the U.S. and President Trump who proposed a ceasefire, the resumption of diplomacy, immediate meetings and negotiations. But Russia has blocked every effort,” he said.

“This war continues because of Russia. From the start, it has been an unprovoked and criminal war of aggression. We must not forget that. We must continue applying pressure in every direction – diplomatic, economic, military – to finally bring peace,” Zelensky added.

Zelensky seeks $40bn a year for ‘resilience’. The Ukrainian leader has appealed for continued aid after Trump refused to meet with him at a G7 event. The money would go to pay for standard government expenses such as pensions and health service. Government salaries are also… pic.twitter.com/anZy4Io8rk — Alternative News (@AlternatNews) June 19, 2025

Zelensky loses on all counts. Canada, from which Zelensky wanted to receive $40 billion in annual aid, refused to provide it. Trump ran away. The others managed to walk away. Zelensky is running out of options. His income and that of the oligarchs is getting a hit. pic.twitter.com/Juqqh4R8W8 — Alternative News (@AlternatNews) June 18, 2025

‘Greetings Earth, Our Planet Desperately Needs $40 Billion In Foreign Aid!’ Says Alien Commander Who Looks Suspiciously Like Zelensky In A Spirit Halloween Mask https://t.co/qdrnPPZHHk pic.twitter.com/iOL7oaTMLH — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 26, 2023

