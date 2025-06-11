The Communist Revolutionaries Behind Nationwide Riots Against ICE

The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) has been leading the pack in the nationwide ‘protests’ against deporting criminal aliens and ICE. When you go to their site, the first thing you see is “For the planet to live, Capitalism must end.

The PSL Communists

They call publicly for revolution to bring down the current American system and openly sympathize with murderous Communist regimes.

Why are they allowed to function at all? It’s treason. Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, where are you?

New York City — The Party for Socialism and Liberation, a communist group that the recent DC Jewish museum gunman suspect belonged to, has organized a direct action against the U.S. government. They’re demanding the end of immigration enforcement. pic.twitter.com/s9VkbKKGYD — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 10, 2025

PSL propaganda:

The National Guard deployment is a desperate attempt to intimidate people out of exercising their First Amendment rights. If they can get away with it in Los Angeles, then that will only embolden the Trump administration to use greater and greater repressive force all across the country, against any expression of dissent regardless of the issue in question. For those who believe in immigrant rights, for those who believe in democracy, for the entire working class – now is the time to take to the streets in protest!

Here is some advice PSL gives in Spanish on their website:

Don’t let Trump and ICE win without a fight! Papers or not, everyone has certain rights they can use when an agent is trying to deport them. We are workers with dignity and we deserve to stay where we are. One of the most important things to remember is to refuse to open the door unless ICE has a signed warrant from a judge.

The Billionaire Activist for Marxist-Leninism

Chinese Communist Party activist Neville Singham is deeply involved. The multi-billionaire gave millions to the Party for Socialism and Liberation, to include Claudia De la Cruz and Karina Garcia’s presidential campaign, organizing national “Free Palestine” protests, and Now the ICE Protest.

Neville Singham – sorry. Real nice guy. Activist who became a billionaire by pushing Chinese propaganda worldwide. pic.twitter.com/OojaZwUgZV — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 8, 2025

Et Cetera

Indivisible, an Obama imagining, is leading on Saturday.

Indivisible has helpfully published a list of all groups allied with the “No Kings” movement. pic.twitter.com/TwadFsazP9 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 9, 2025

There are more funders. It’s a massive, well-organized operation.

The funding for this group in the next clip came from DHS. It was canceled, but they have cash through the fiscal year. This is why we need DOGE.

Thread: Nationwide Anti-ICE Riots: Who’s Behind The Revolution?

One of the main players is Marxist-Leninist organization Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO).

Blow is what you see is their Political Secretary Of “FSRO” Mick Kelly talking about how to overthrow the… pic.twitter.com/LyQU75PyOo — Alladdin (@Alladdin1983) June 11, 2025

It is a revolution within the USA and dupes like Gavin Newsom make it a Civil War as well.

