New Video Hurts the Narrative: Minutes Before Ms. Good Was Shot

This new video shows what Renee Good was doing before she hit an ICE agent with her 4,600-pound car. She sat on her horn for several minutes as she blocked the road. We know what happened after that. Ms. Good’s wife yelled out, “Drive, Baby, Drive.” At first, Renee Good reversed the car. Then, she started to rev the engine to go forward, but her wheels spun on the snow and ice. The agent pulled his gun, and she accelerated, hit the agent who was getting out of her way, and he shot three times. At least one bullet went directly through the front windshield because he was still in front of the car as she turned.

The Three Minutes Before

For roughly three minutes, before her death, she blasted her horn, dancing and bobbing in place, causing chaos, and was happy to do it.

Ms. Good died in the commission of a crime. It’s a shame, no one wants to see her life ended, and it’s especially sad for her child/children.

The narratives put out by the corrupt media are that she was waving ICE on, she was dropping her child off at school, she was just observing, and on and on it goes.

🚨 BREAKING: Was just sent a video showing the moments before the shooting. In it, you can clearly see Renee Good’s vehicle blocking ICE agents for over 3 minutes as she’s dancing to her own car horn. Kinda ruins some narratives, doesn’t it? pic.twitter.com/aXtiTjAtF9 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 10, 2026

Here is Ms. Good’s wife, who admits it was her fault, at least in part. She told Renee Good to go, but Renee didn’t have to go with an agent still in her path.