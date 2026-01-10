Portlant Police Chief Sobs for Criminal Illegals Tied to TdA

Portland police chief Bob Day cried over having to admit the two illegal aliens shot by ICE were associated with Tren de Aragua (TdA), a vicious Venezuelan gang. He sees these two criminals as victims and said he is very aware of victim-blaming.

The victim was not the gang members, as he believes. The victim is an ICE agent whom these two illegal alien Tren de Aragua gang members tried to run over. They were shot and are in the hospital recovering.

Day is actually struggling to hold back tears for criminals and sees law enforcement as the enemy.

Andy Ngo writes on his Substack:

What’s worse is that he and the PPB were aware the day prior that DHS was correct in their statement, but refused to confirm it at the initial press conference, which preceded leftist rioting outside the Portland ICE facility. PPB had the names of the couple from their investigation into a July 11 Portland shooting, where the victim said the assailants are members of Tren de Aragua.

Go to Mr. Ngo’s Substack to read about the two of them.

The Portland mayor and officials, all Democrats, rushed to the podium to blame ICE. At the time, I knew the two were criminals. If I knew, they knew, but they did it anyway. And that night a mob rioted. They knew that would happen.