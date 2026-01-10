President Trump Answers the Question: Will You Capture Putin

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Trump, referencing recent remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whether he would ever order a mission to capture Putin.

Trump responded, in part, “I don’t think it’s going to be necessary…I’ve always had a great relationship with him [Putin]. I’m very disappointed. I settled eight wars; I thought this was going to be in the middle of the pack or maybe one of the easier ones.”

Trump added: “The last month, they’ve lost 31,000 people, many of them Russian soldiers, and the Russian economy is doing poorly.”

🚨Doocy: “Would you ever order a mission to capture Putin?” President Trump: “I don’t think it will be necessary”pic.twitter.com/qZact3cuJx — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 9, 2026

Columbia University professor Robert Y. Shapiro, to Newsweek via email in part on Friday: “Trying to capture Putin would be too dangerous and would risk war with Russia. Military leaders would surely question this. Good or Bad matters less than the desire and ability to reach agreements and minimize hostility.”

Shapiro later added: “That’s Trump’s typical tough posturing. It should be taken that way.”

Most Democrats are complaining about President Trump’s answer, but Shapiro has it about right.

President Trump should also be disappointed with President Zelensky. It’s hard to see how he is negotiating.