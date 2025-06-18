New York AG Probes Sheriffs Who Help ICE

State Attorney General Letitia James is conducting a misconduct probe of a New York local law enforcement agency helping the Trump administration crack down on illegal immigration, The Post has learned.

The AG’s office asked Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton for documents outlining any cooperation between local law enforcement officials and federal agencies, including Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security.

The AG demands that the sheriff turn over any documents or information about ICE detainer requests and the detection, apprehension, or detention of people who have “allegedly violated immigration law.”

Governor Hochul and James desperately want to keep the criminals in New York.

The Governor and AG James are playing to the illegal alien voters they have brought in, and they don’t care if they are violent criminals and thieves.

Radical leftist Jennifer Rubin said Donald Trump will never be able to mass deport 11 million illegal aliens. Democrats like Rubin want these people here for their permanent electoral majority. If they’re criminals, that’s fine.

Why aren’t James and Hochul’s actions criminal? They are illegally aiding and abetting criminal aliens. That’s not a crime?

Governor Hochul is LYING about the cost of illegal immigration to New Yorkers. $7 BILLION has been spent in recent years on housing, clothing, cell phones, and more for illegal immigrants. Hochul must stop the lies and start putting New Yorkers first. pic.twitter.com/DatbbFhoVQ — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) June 16, 2025

