President Trump’s Amnesty for Whole Industries?

President Trump is concerned about longtime farm and hospitality workers being forced out of the country because they are here illegally. He appears to be giving them amnesty. President Trump is pausing deportations on farms, the entire agriculture industry, hotel industry, and eateries (food industry). Tech seems immune also.

According to the New York Times, President Trump is telling Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to largely pause raids and arrests in the agricultural industry, hotels and restaurants, according to an internal email and three U.S. officials with knowledge of the guidance.

The Times Report:

The new guidance comes after protests in Los Angeles against the Trump administration’s immigration raids, including at farms and businesses. It also came as Mr. Trump made a rare concession this week that his crackdown was hurting American farmers and hospitality businesses.

The guidance was sent on Thursday in an email by a senior ICE official, Tatum King, to regional leaders of the ICE department that generally carries out criminal investigations, including work site operations, known as Homeland Security Investigations.

“Effective today, please hold on all work site enforcement investigations/operations on agriculture (including aquaculture and meat packing plants), restaurants and operating hotels,” he wrote in the message.

This looks like the end of mass deportations:

The email explained that investigations involving “human trafficking, money laundering, drug smuggling into these industries are OK.” But it said — crucially — that agents were not to make arrests of “noncriminal collaterals,” a reference to people who are undocumented but who are not known to have committed any crime.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the guidance.

“We will follow the president’s direction and continue to work to get the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens off of America’s streets,” Tricia McLaughlin, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement.

I am not sure how this longtime worker amnesty is going to work, but in the end, it will mean a one party country under totalitarian Democrats.

Amnesty = Totalitarianism

Allowing people to stay and work for years will mean eventual citizenship for sneaking into the country. There is only one party most will vote for because they will need the freebies. It will give Democrats a permanent electoral majority. Republicans will have no say under such a system which already exists in states like New York and California.

We should not want the entire country to look like California. Contact your representatives, contact President Trump on TruthSocial or Don Jr on X. Tell them what you think, politely of course. Being polite works.

Allowing farm and hospitality workers has already expanded to entire industries. It’s a door that will be very wide open. No one will self-deport. They’ll just temporarily work on a farm or in a hotel. Fold the farm workers into the H-2A guest workers program, and mass deport the rest.

It will be a disaster if President Trump does this. California was destroyed by President Reagan’s amnesty. He fell for the lies the Democrats told him.

In Trump’s case, it seems to be Secretary Rollins and some in Congress giving him terrible advice.

Why would illegal immigrant workers self-deport when they can stick around and get Trump’s new “good, long time worker” amnesty from their employers (at least if they work in hotels or on farms, as if the program will stay confined to those industries) pic.twitter.com/ATmtJQh9I9 — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) June 13, 2025

Liberals: we will go to prison to bring in more Third World immigrants! Trump: agriculture, hospitality, and tech industries need more Third World immigrants. https://t.co/k8qKsioHpR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 15, 2025

Also, a model immigrant, working for his country of birth in the US government. https://t.co/shhgwyOzwq — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 15, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email