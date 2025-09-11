Secret Service Agent Says Charlie Kirk Got What He Deserved

The nonstop assault on Charlie Kirk’s character online is disgusting, and the attackers celebrating a murder range from professors to K-12 teachers, nurses, a woman on a suicide hotline, and on and on.

We shouldn’t be surprised. Who can forget how people reacted to Luigi’s cold-blooded murder of an innocent CEO just walking down the street to a conference.

And now we have a Secret Service agent on Facebook saying Charlie Kirk got what he deserved.

“You can’t circumvent karma, [sic] she doesnt [sic] leave.”

Some agents are upset by the comments he made, now circulating around the agency.

Reporter Susan Crabtree wrote the following.

Trump and others also credit Kirk with Trump’s victory at the polls through the work he did rallying young people on college campuses and getting them out to vote.

What about other MAGA figures who often appear with Trump — would the agent’s political views prevent him from protecting Trump effectively or anyone who may be targeted while appearing with Trump or another administration official?

If that’s all it takes to set you off, that’s dangerous to have around,” one source in the Secret Service community told @RCPolitics about the agent’s Facebook post on Kirk’s death.

“I’m mostly concerned about the morals of a person sworn to protect the rights of others to engage in politics and exercise free speech, celebrating the death of someone exercising those same rights,” the source added.

Several of the agent’s Facebook posts negatively comment on Trump, his administration, and its policies, but nothing that I’ve reviewed is as pointed and offensive as this agent’s post about Kirk’s death.

I’m told this agent, who is in Phase 2 of his career, is not on a detail that would be regularly charged with protecting Trump. Yet, all agents, at times, are called off their official details/duties to contribute to presidential coverage of some kind or another.

In 2017, I reported on a now-retired senior agent named Kerry O’Grady who suggested in a Facebook post just weeks before the 2016 election that she wouldn’t take a bullet for Trump. The Secret Service placed O’Grady, then the boss of the Denver Field Office, on paid administrative for nearly two years to allow her to hit her retirement date. She left the agency in 2019 with full pension benefits.

In the Wednesday Facebook post, the Secret Service agent, Anthony Pough, justifies his “karma” comments by making a blanket statement that “Charlie Kirk spews hate and racism on his show and adding the words: “Charlie Kirk says black women do not have the brain processing power.”

Plough wrote specifically: “If you are Mourning this guy .. delete me. He spewed hate and racism on his show. Especially when we should be mourning the innocent children killed in Colorado. At the end of the day, you answer to GOD and speak things into existence. You can only circumvent karma, she doesnt leave.”

It’s undeniably controversial subject matter, but the broad statement Pough referred to didn’t include the full context.

These are Kirk’s full comments in July 2023 after the Supreme Court declared affirmative action programs at public and private colleges and universities are unconstitutional.

Joy Reid, Michelle Obama, Sheila Jackson Lee, and Kentanji Jackson ― an MSNBC host, former first lady, U.S. representative, and Supreme Court justice, respectively — had all expressed strong disagreement with the ruling.

Kirk: “You really have to wonder. In fact, you know, if we would have said three weeks ago, Blake, if we would have said that Joy Reid and Michelle Obama and the late Rep. Sheila Jackson, Lee and Ketanji Brown Jackson were affirmative action picks, we would have been racist, but now they’re coming out, and they’re saying it for us.”

“They’re coming out and they’re saying, ‘I’m only here because [of] affirmative action.'” He then played footage of Jackson Lee, stating that she was a “clear recipient of affirmative actions, and particularly in higher education,” but insisting that she graduated on her own merits.

Kirk then added this response, appearing to refer to Jackson Lee, who had just spoken in the clip he shared with his audience: “Yeah, we know you do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously. You had to go steal a white person’s slot to go be taken somewhat seriously.”

“It’s very obvious to us that you were not smart enough to be able to get in on your own,” he added.