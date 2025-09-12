Senate Republicans Invoke the Nuclear Option

Senate Republicans on Thursday invoked the “nuclear option” and changed the chamber’s rules to more easily confirm dozens of President Trump’s stalled sub-Cabinet nominees.

The 53-43 party-line vote came after negotiations intensified earlier Wednesday on a bipartisan deal to speed the nominations, but it failed to get enough Democratic support and Republicans moved forward with the partisan rule change.

“This … has to be fixed,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), who was visibly frustrated on the floor. “We offered you a proposal that had your fingerprints on it. It wasn’t even your fingerprints, you initiated it.”

“It’s time to move. It’s time to quit stalling. … It’s time to fix this place,” Thune continued.

The majority party can now approve “en bloc” with a simple majority. Unfortunately, it doesn’t cover judges. For that, we need to get rid of the blue slip.

