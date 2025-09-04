Newsmax Sues Fox News, an Abusive Monopoly

Newsmax Broadcasting filed a lawsuit today in the Southern District of Florida against Fox News and the Fox Corporation. Newsmax alleges that Fox has engaged in illegal activities. Their goal is to block Newsmax and other networks from appearing on cable and pay TV systems around the country.

They are calling Fox News a monopoly that abuses its power.

Newsmax states this is a direct violation of federal law, and took an antitrust action today.

The Broadcasters said that Fox’s actions had led to higher cable prices for cable consumers. It blocks alternative viewpoints from appearing to millions of Americans across the country.

Newsmax also alleges that Fox had engaged in other activities unbecoming a major news network. Those actions include paying for online smear campaigns aimed at Newsmax and its executives. Newsmax says this is an important case that will affect American Media and Democracy for years to come.

Among the exclusionary tactics detailed in the complaint:

No-Carry Provisions: Fox conditions access to Fox News on agreements by distributors not to carry or to restrict competing right-leaning news channels.

Financial Penalties: If distributors carry Newsmax, Fox forces them to also carry low-demand channels like Fox Business or Fox Sports 2 in their most widely viewed tiers – triggering potentially tens of millions in extra fees.

Confidential Drag-Down Provisions: These clauses penalize distributors for placing Newsmax in basic packages by requiring simultaneous promotion of Fox less popular channels.

Intimidation Campaigns: Fox has allegedly pressured its guests to not appear on Newsmax, as well as has run online smear campaigns and hired private investigators targeting Newsmax executives to damage the Company’s credibility.

The result, the complaint asserts, is that Fox has deliberately blocked Newsmax’s growth in critical distribution platforms such as Hulu, Sling, Fubo, and other major platforms.

