Senate GOP to Fight Dems Historic Blocks on Trump’s Nominees

Republican senators say they will change chamber’s rules to circumvent the Democrat blockade of President Donald Trump’s nominees. They are looking at ways to approve several nominees at once.

The “en bloc” method would allow them to appoint several at once if a majority of senators approve.

The Democrats’ obstruction is “historic and unprecedented,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said after meeting with his conference on Wednesday. “It is not something we can sustain.”

The Story

They wanted the recess to discuss changing the rules. It is a problem for them to do it with our unfriendly media.

Democrats, under the leadership of Chuck Schumer who boasts of doing it, have blocked nearly every single one of Trump’s nominees, forcing majority Republicans to spend valuable floor time on procedural votes, and leaving many positions in the executive branch unfilled. It’s September, and Trump doesn’t have the staff to do the job or judges to counter the corrupt far-left judges blocking his agenda daily.

The current blue slip rule allows one Democrat senator of the affected state, say for judges, to object and block the person’s appointment. It means no non-leftist judge can ever serve in a blue state. The reverse is true also which was Chuck Grassley’s point in not wanting to change the rules.

Trump has threatened to sue Republicans since he can’t get any judges appointed – save one or two. We’ve seen what these judges of the left have done.

“Go to Hell” and Change the Rules

The President has also told Chuck Schumer to “Go to Hell,” but Chuck probably will without any encouragement. He doesn’t appear to have a moral core, but who am I to say.

All they need to change the rules is a simple majority: 51 of the 53 Republican senators.

We could make the case that they took way too long, but they can also say they tried to work with Democrats. The hardcore leftists in command of the Democrat Party continue to ruin what was once just a normal party.

“Expect us to move forward with a plan that would enable us to clear the backlog of nominees,” Thune said after the GOP conference meeting. “It just flat has to happen.”

“You always worry about what’s going to happen when the shoe is on the other foot, but this is historic obstruction,” said Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the No. 2 Republican.

Democrats and Republicans have changed the rules before.

In 2013, Democrats changed Senate rules for lower court judicial nominees to remove the 60-vote threshold for confirmations as Republicans blocked President Barack Obama’s judicial picks. In 2017, Republicans did the same for Supreme Court nominees as Democrats tried to block Trump’s nomination of Justice Neil Gorsuch.

This year, however, has been the first time the losing party hasn’t allowed any quick confirmations.