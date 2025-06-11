Newsom & CA Lawmakers Take Funds from Police to Fund Rioters

California State Rep. Carl DeMaio is fighting for Prop 36 which stiffens penalties for serious crimes (see below). What he is getting from Gavin Newsom is the opposite. Gov. Gavin ‘Pomade’ Newsom and California Democrats just released a budget that cuts law enforcement. To make matters worse, it gives those funds to groups behind the violent Los Angeles riots.

Additionally, people should know that Newsom has ties to the Soros family.

The funds are going to organizations like CHIRLA which we wrote about earlier.

Carl De Maio never gives up. However, California is a one-party Democrat state. That is thanks to demographic changes. Democrats are radical leftists with no regard for any other opinions. They want this type of governance for the entire country.

“In February, when I was still on the Budget Committee,” DeMaio said, “I raised concerns about 73 left-wing organizations that were receiving taxpayer funds, state taxpayer funds for a COVID-19 project that was completely wasteful.

“One of those groups was the Coalition for Immigrant, what do they call themselves? Humane Rights of Los Angeles? CHIRLA. This is one of the many groups on the ground in LA that has received state taxpayer funding to organize violent protests against law enforcement.

They have the funds for Prop 36, but they are radicals:

“And so when Democrats say, Well, we don’t have the money to fund prop 36, how about this? How about in this budget that’s coming up this week, zero out every single dime for groups like CHIRLA across the state of California? We’re not talking about a little bit of money. We’re talking about in the neighborhood of 100 to $150 million you know. That just happens to be a pretty darn good down payment on fully funding prop 36.

“So this week, I always say budgets are not financial documents. I mean, for a lot of US budget geeks, they kind of are the lot of numbers, a lot of zeros. Budgets are reflections of your leaders values. They are reflections of what the politicians want to prioritize with limited money. And what are we seeing in this budget? We are seeing Gavin Newsom and California Democrats fully fund organizations that are putting the men and women of law enforcement lives on the line and at risk.

“In Los Angeles, they are funding this violence. Make no mistake about it, follow the money, if you’re bold enough and honest enough as a media organization to follow the money, you will find that state taxpayer money has funded violent protests that are hurting law enforcement personnel in the field, and what we’re asking to do is to fully fund law enforcement so they can do their job to do what [is necessary] to protect the most vulnerable in our neighborhoods right now.

“I’m concerned about our frontline law enforcement personnel in Los Angeles, but I’m concerned about everyone caught in the crossfire, families, children. Governor Newsom, you need to stop inciting violence in California. Democrat politicians, you need to stop inciting and funding violence, and you need to do your job. The voters gave you their priority in November, fund, fully prop 36.”

Proposition 36

•Allows felony charges for possessing certain drugs and for thefts under $950—both currently chargeable only as misdemeanors—with two prior drug or two prior theft convictions, as applicable. Defendants who plead guilty to felony drug possession and complete treatment can have charges dismissed.

•Increases sentences for other specified drug and theft crimes.

• Increased prison sentences may reduce savings that currently fund mental health and drug treatment programs, K–12 schools, and crime victims; any remaining savings may be used for new felony treatment program.

