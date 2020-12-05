Newsom’s aide & friend arrested for domestic abuse and trying to smother a child

Nathan Ballard, demon aide to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and high-profile Democratic strategist, charged with felony domestic violence, including allegedly trying to suffocate his 4-year-old daughter.

Ballard is a well-known Democratic strategist who was Gov. Gavin Newsom’s communications director when Newsom was mayor of San Francisco. He’s also a longtime friend.

He was arrested on two felony domestic violence charges in Napa. The allegations include the attempt to suffocate a four-year-old child with a pillow. Ballard was operating under alcohol and marijuana.

Sounds like a Democrat.

His lawyer is confident his client will be fully exonerated.