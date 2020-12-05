Comrade Garcetti bans walking, driving, going anywhere

The Mayor of Los Angeles late last night ordered Angelenos to stay home. He warned that the city is approaching a “devastating tipping point” as the US and the state of California see unprecedented numbers of new cases, deaths, and hospitalizations.

The CDC is reporting the highest number of COVID related deaths since the pandemic began with 2,885 in one day on December 2nd.

The breakdown of deaths from COVID alone versus COVID along with severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes is not known yet.

The new fiat prohibits public and private gatherings of people from more than one household and requires all businesses in the city that require people to work on location must stop operations.

Walking, driving, travel on public transport, bikes, motorcycles, and scooters are prohibited, except – of course – for all ‘essential’ activities. Garcetti arbitrarily decides what is essential. Ruining livelihoods for lockdowns that don’t work is irrelevant.