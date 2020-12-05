Facebook discriminates against US workers?

The Justice Department said Thursday that Facebook “intentionally” discriminated against U.S. workers and hired foreign guest workers. They actively tried to deter Americans from even applying.

In cases when a foreign worker is already employed on a temporary visa and seeks a permanent job, Facebook locks out any other candidates, the government said in a new complaint filed in immigration court.

“Facebook then implements a recruitment process intentionally designed to deter U.S. workers from applying,” Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband said in the complaint.

“Facebook does not advertise the positions on its website, does not accept applications online, and requires candidates to mail in their applications.”

