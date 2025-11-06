Nick Fuentes, The Anti-Conservative

Nick Fuentes is not a conservative and he is no friend of conservatives or the Trump administration. Fuentes campaigned against Donald Trump. He is also not a Republican. People say he is right-wing yet his tenets are not right-wing.

His ideology is allegedly national socialism but looks far closer to Stalinist communism.

I have ignored him since I discovered what he was when Michelle Malkin stood up for his free speech. I thought he toned it down but haven’t paid much attention to him. Since Tucker interviewed him, it seemed a good time to look into him again. Unfortunately, he’s as bad as he ever was. it’s not clear if he’s right or left.

I wouldn’t say he’s appropriate in the Democrat party either, unless we are talking about the far-left Virginians who thought Jay Jones would be an appropriate attorney general.

Republicans and Conservatives don’t like racist, authoritarian, antisemites who say anything for ideology or money or whatever drives him.

He said he is on “Team Hitler,” thinks Hitler is a “cool guy”. When he spoke with Tucker, he noted his admiration of Josef Stalin.

8 minutes of Nick Fuentes praising Hitler – but apparently we shouldn’t call him a Nazi? And none of this Tucker thought was worth bringing up in their interview? pic.twitter.com/aOT33mD8w4 — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) November 4, 2025



People on the right have to be very careful about accepting Fuentes and other fringe people, or the common sense movement will be destroyed.

It’s incredible how right Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) was on the JRE podcast back in April – warning about exactly what we’re seeing now with Fuentes being embraced on the right. “Look at what’s happening to a portion of the right, everywhere, on all this stuff. There’s a… pic.twitter.com/2tJuL3DEe3 — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) November 5, 2025

He Doesn’t Seem to Like Indians Either

I just heard this last night. He demeaned JD Vance for his marriage to the very lovely Usha.

He said Vance is a “fat guy who’s married to a jeet and works for a gay CIA fed.”

Nick Fuentes on VP Vance: “fat guy who’s married to a jeet and works for a gay CIA fed” pic.twitter.com/keJpTacDeD — Max (@MaxNordau) October 31, 2025

Fuentes’s only purpose in life is to discourage Republicans and bring them into his extremist views.

I totally hate this guy:

Fuentes: “Jews are running society. Women need to shut the fuck up. Blacks need to be imprisoned for the most part and we would live in paradise.” But I’m sure I’m taking this out of context, right? pic.twitter.com/34utjd48YN — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 5, 2025

We aren’t putting Israel First as he claims, but they are our buffer and the only free Christian nation left in that part of the world. They are worth helping even if their counterparts in the US disappoint us sometimes by voting for Bolsheviks.

Forget Israel, who does he think he is?

Nick Fuentes warns he will cost JD Vance the 2028 election if he sides with israel first over America Firsters “Cross that red line, and we will be your worst enemy politically.” pic.twitter.com/kkzF14fZqD — (@ImperiumFirst) October 31, 2025

The Big Snookering

As far as all those followers, he doesn’t have many. He’s snookering people with his little band of extremists. He’s a fraud.

I just went through the accounts that amplified Nick Fuentes’ attack on Elon Musk. All of the accounts are anonymous, were created within the last five months, and have less than 100 followers. The groyper movement is the definition of a psyop. pic.twitter.com/HJUk33f9sT — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 6, 2025

Chinese AI agent running 50 different social media bot accounts at once. This is how posts by Jackson Hinkle, Jake Shields, and Nick Fuentes get boosted. pic.twitter.com/qqNDXi2XSh — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 5, 2025

He’s the Reason We Lost Michelle Malkin

I have ignored Fuentes for years and watched Michelle Malkin destroy herself over his free speech rights. She chose a terrible example. Yes, he must be allowed his free speech, but we don’t have to listen or amplify it. Anyone can interview him. Let him speak, but he’s not adoptable in my world.

Charlie Kirk directly says that he will never ‘build a big tent’ with Nick Fuentes: “I don’t align with Jew haters. I’m not going to put up with Jew hatred in the conservative movement — in America.” pic.twitter.com/w9eKaSEFAr — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 4, 2025

Here he is again, obsessed with Jewish people. What is this guy’s problem. Ted Cruz thinks he’s a Nazi. Whatever he is, he’s no Conservative or Republican. Don’t adopt him. He’s an enemy.