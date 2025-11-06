We Can Save Western Civilization If We Fight For It

Evolutionary Behavioral Scientist, Gad Saad wrote on X that Americans, and the entire West, is destroying itself with suicidal empathy. You could call it caring too much. It is why men can deprive athletic women of their rights.

A civilization is built on a set of internalized values. Numerous civilizations have developed radically different visions of how to organize societies, and these have competed in process akin to Darwinian selection in establishing which civilizational ethos permits for maximal flourishing.

American exceptionalism is one such system and it has yielded the greatest society that the world has ever known.

However, suicidal empathy is going to destroy it because Western tolerance is its fatal Achilles tendon. Remember my words.

Elon Musk picked up on his comment and adds: Western Civilization is doomed, unless the core weakness of suicidal empathy is recognized and actions are taken that are hard, but necessary for survival.

It’s a mistake to destroy all we are out of guilt.

Dr. Saad is a trailblazer in evolutionary biology.

Professor Saad believes parasitic ideas and suicidal empathy are killing the West. He explores the concept in his book, The Parasitic Mind: How Infectious Ideas Are Killing Common Sense. He has a new book coming out, Suicidal Empathy. In it, he explains that ideological rapture can hijack our minds. It leads to the parasitic mind. The ideology tricks our emotional system into an orgiastic hyperactive form of empathy. It’s deployed on the wrong targets.

Black woman goes off on Gold’s Gym for allowing men in women’s locker rooms who stare at her when she’s nude. This is the woman who confronted a man in a Gold’s Gym women’s locker room in Los Angeles, complained to staff, then they wrongly kicked her out. (listen2tishtok on TT) pic.twitter.com/rXKWKOrLKP — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) November 3, 2025



This is how the rights of a minuscule minority of trans women (i.e., biological males) trample the rights of actual women in athletic competitions. It is how illegal migrants end up receiving greater U.S. aid than American veterans or American victims of natural disasters.

Evolution has endowed our emotional and cognitive systems with the capacity to deploy our resources strategically. This is why parents are willing to jump in front of a bus to save their biological children but are less likely to sacrifice their lives to save a random child across the globe. It does not make them callous but Darwinian beings capable of cost-benefit tradeoffs rooted in universal features of our human nature.

President Trump showed us we can beat it. However it has wreaked havoc on our societies for decades and is now deeply rooted in every area of Western society. Each of us must fight against this for it to be extinguished.

Dr. Saad has said, “Everyone has a voice. Everyone has the potential to affect change. Trump’s victory showed us that the silent majority abhors all of the progressive woke nonsense. People wish to live dignified lives rooted in the principles that made America great, namely personal agency, individual dignity, and meritocracy.”