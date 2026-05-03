President Trump Sends a Message to Germany, Spain, and Italy

German Chancellor Merz told a group of German students that Iran was humiliating the U.S.

“The Iranians are obviously very skilled at negotiating, or rather, very skillful at not negotiating, letting the Americans travel to Islamabad ​and then leave again without any result,” Merz said during a talk to students in the German town of Marsberg, Reuters reported.

​“An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, especially by these so-called Revolutionary Guards. And so, I hope that this ends as quickly as possible,” he added.

Whether you agree or not that NATO should help the U.S. take control of the Strait of Hormuz, setting up President Trump for worldwide criticism while he’s trying to win in Iran is a betrayal from an ally.

President Trump told Merz to “fix his own broken country.”

The U.S. has faced criticism from other NATO members, who are supposed to be our allies.

He is now threatening to not only remove 5,000 U.S. troops from Germany, but he also intends to increase that number. He is also threatening to pull troops from Spain and Italy despite concerns from some Republicans.

“The Chancellor of Germany should spend more time on ending the war with Russia/Ukraine (Where he has been totally ineffective!), and fixing his broken Country, especially immigration and energy, and less time on interfering with those that are getting rid of the Iran Nuclear threat, thereby making the World, including Germany, a safer place!” President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

President Trump said Spain has been horrible. Italy hasn’t been of any help.

Germany is abiding by a hysterical climate agenda while eliminating their coal and nuclear power plants. Nuclear is the cleanest form of energy. They had it made with their nuclear plants. At the same time, they stopped buying cheap LNG from Russia. Now we have soaring energy costs of oil/gas from the Middle East. Their manufacturing industry is facing severe job cuts. Germany is the industrial strength of the EU, and they’re committing suicide. Attacking the U.S. wasn’t the smartest move given their situation. The media is taking Merz’s side, but the people don’t necessarily go along with the corrupt media.

He is sending a message. He could use the help. The Iranian coastline is very long, and we don’t have the ships to cover it during the blockade. However, NATO doesn’t want to get involved in the war for fear of it expanding.