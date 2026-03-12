Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home US Plane Crashes in Iraq, Iranian Drone Wounds Six French Soldiers Near...

US Plane Crashes in Iraq, Iranian Drone Wounds Six French Soldiers Near Erbil

By
M Dowling
-
0
12

A US plane crashed in Iraq. The crew’s status is unknown. Six French soldiers were injured in an Iranian-backed militia attack in northern Iraq. An American military aerial refueling tanker that was involved in the U.S. military operation in Iran crashed in Western Iraq on Thursday, according to multiple U.S. officials who spoke to CBS News.
Recovery efforts are underway in the area where a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker crashed. A second aircraft was damaged but landed safely.

A statement from U.S. Central Command released Thursday afternoon said both aircraft were involved in the same incident and that it was not caused by hostile or friendly fire.

Also in Iraq, six French soldiers were wounded in a new Iranian drone attack. A French military helicopter is on fire.

This is who Iranian mullahs and the IRGC are. It’s only a matter of time before they attack if they get the weaponry to do it. They are wildly hitting everyone because they see this battle as existential for their rule.

Previous articleNo Talking Filibuster, No Ending the Filibuster, No Judges, No SAVE Act, No Codifying the Agenda
Next articleThe Chilling Reason Iranians Might Not Rise Up
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x