US Plane Crashes in Iraq, Iranian Drone Wounds Six French Soldiers Near Erbil

A US plane crashed in Iraq. The crew’s status is unknown. Six French soldiers were injured in an Iranian-backed militia attack in northern Iraq. An American military aerial refueling tanker that was involved in the U.S. military operation in Iran crashed in Western Iraq on Thursday, according to multiple U.S. officials who spoke to CBS News.

Recovery efforts are underway in the area where a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker crashed. A second aircraft was damaged but landed safely.

A statement from U.S. Central Command released Thursday afternoon said both aircraft were involved in the same incident and that it was not caused by hostile or friendly fire.

Also in Iraq, six French soldiers were wounded in a new Iranian drone attack. A French military helicopter is on fire.

This is who Iranian mullahs and the IRGC are. It’s only a matter of time before they attack if they get the weaponry to do it. They are wildly hitting everyone because they see this battle as existential for their rule.

🚨BREAKING: Reports indicate Iranian suicide drones struck a French military base near Erbil Airport in northern Iraq. At least six French soldiers are reportedly wounded, and a French military helicopter is said to be on fire. Stay connected, follow @MOSSADil. pic.twitter.com/zvGlAMwDTH — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) March 12, 2026