Prepare for Revolution

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is the face of a revolution orchestrated by Islamists, DSA, George Soros, and a network of countless far-left organizations, most of which believe in violence. They are backed by a radicalized Democrat Party with a clear majority calling for socialism if polls are to be believed.

Jerry Dunleavy wrote an article for Just the News after he participated in the DSA agenda meeting. We already summarized it, but you may want to go to Mr. Dunleavy’s article to get the full scope of what Zohran Mamdani is going to have to do to fulfill the demands made of him by the DSA. They put a lot of money and effort into his campaign and they will have tremendous sway. Mr. Mamdani has said that he’s a devoted DSA member and completely agrees with their agenda.

If you don’t want to read the article, I have a video summary from Canary mission at the end.

I mostly rely on videos for this article because they are impactful. In the first one John Solomon explains briefly that this is a revolution, a communist revolution.

At the end of this article, John Solomon expresses his frustration with Pam Bondi who is way behind in getting these cases heard. We have to hold people accountable, and have lost a year. She has to get moving quickly or leave her position.

Then we get to the crux of the problem with DSA. They want to spend money at the expense of the people who already pay 40% of the taxes. Many plan to leave so Zohran has an idea on how to handle that. He will ban land sales. Any sales he doesn’t like will be rejected. This is communism.

I’ve already mentioned how he is going to restrict rents on private properties. That is also the theft of private property as are the high taxes he plans to put on the wealthy. As the wealthy leave or become poor thanks to him, he’ll go to the next source of income which would be the middle class. And then when people resist, they will be imprisoned or physically harmed. That’s how this has always inevitably worked.

The Educationalist

Jumaane Williams went from New York City community organizing to Congress and then pulled a fire alarm to stop a congressional meeting which led to him losing an election. He is now the poster boy for education in the Mamdani communist Islamist regime. He has made it clear that he plans a revolution and thinks he might be the next chancellor of education in New York City.

Jamaal Bowman, the disgraced fire alarm-pulling former congressman who illegally managed a middle school without a principal’s license, is “pushing hard” to be the city’s next schools chancellor and is vowing to lead a “revolution in our public schools,” The New York Post has learned.

The bombastic ex-“Squad” member sounded like he had already won the appointment from his socialist soulmate Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani last Thursday, when he addressed comrades at the Democratic Socialists of America’s NYC chapter on Zoom.

“I’m an educator, lifelong educator. When we get universal child care y’all it’s going to lead to a revolution in our public schools!” he thundered.

I thought you’d like to see what he did in 2020.

During the 2020 riots, New York City saw over $100 million in damages, 700 stores looted, police cars burned, and five people were shot in a single night. Jumaane’s response was, “We must allow people to express their anger.”

One of the demands the DSA made was for $50 million in the budget to start. That’s only the beginning. These people are insane, and have no common sense whatsoever.

We refuse to settle for scraps in this year’s budget. If you’re ready to fight for the FULL $50 billion New York deserves, head over to https://t.co/rcvhbLliEO to help us in these critical final weeks. — NYC-DSA (@nycDSA) March 15, 2021

You can listen to this video by Trevor Loudon to get a better understanding that they are communists, if you still hold doubts. Some in the media, and even Mamdani who once admitted it, are denying that they’re communists because it’s not a popular word. They want to use the euphemistic word “socialist.” which is no bargain either.

Pam Bondi has to get moving. As John Solomon says she isn’t keeping up. This may be our only chance to save this country.