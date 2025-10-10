Nobel Peace Prize Goes to a Woman Who Has Not Achieved Peace

The committee refused to give the Peace Prize to President Donald Trump. This is despite him acting as intermediary to end several wars. He is bringing peace most notably to Israel and Gaza.

The Norwegian Nobel committee gave the Peace Prize to Barack Obama at the very beginning of his administration. He did nothing to earn it. Instead, he later initiated wars, destroying Libya in the process.

The committee similarly gave this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to someone who did not establish peace, Maria Corina Machado. Machado is a Venezuelan opposition leader. She speaks for the rights of the people but has not accomplished anything, and certainly has not brought about peace in Venezuela.

She is someone to be admired, not for achievement, but for her efforts.

The 58-year-old industrial engineer, nicknamed by journalists and commentators as Venezuela’s “Iron Lady,” has led the opposition to the country’s authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro, whose last two electoral victories have not been recognized by a number of countries, including the U.S. In the country’s 2024 election, Machado emerged as the opposition’s central figure despite being formally barred from running for public office.

Joergen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said, “She is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

Again, she has not achieved anything in the Marxist Hell she lives in and can’t run for office for another 14 years.

Who Gets the Peace Prize?

The Nobel committee gives peace prizes to people who have not achieved any peace and ignores people they don’t like who have achieved peace. This should be their reputation going forward.

Some of this could be driven by their bias toward Israel. However, Hamas, and Israel both seem pleased with this peace plan so far.

President Trump struggled too as did Miss Machado. He risked everything. Only he could have achieved this peace plan with a terrorist group.

Perhaps they will give President Trump the award next year.

Last year, Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese grassroots organization that advocates for nuclear disarmament, took home the Nobel Peace Prize.

He achieved nothing also.

The Nobel Peace Prize was founded by Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who established in his 1895 will that it should go to a person who has done “the most or the best work for fraternity between nations and the abolition or reduction of standing armies and the formation and spreading of peace congresses.”

President Trump has his faults. He doesn’t cater to Europe as they abandon free speech and deprive their citizens of rights. They push for war as they give out peace prizes. That is not what he does.