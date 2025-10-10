Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dedicates Her Prize to President Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize to “the suffering people of Venezuela” and President Donald Trump on Friday.

The Nobel Committee honored Machado on Friday “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights” in her home country of Venezuela. Trump supporters and Israel pushed for Trump to receive the award. She is currently in hiding.

Taking to X, however, Machado extended her dedication to Trump, crediting the president for his “decisive support” in her cause.

Machado wrote: “This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom. We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy.”

“I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!”