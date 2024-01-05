Norways EVs = Air Pollution, Danger, Tolls = New Political Party

EVs are not ready for the market. The powers that be thought the infrastructure would miraculously appear, and somehow people would be able to afford it even as the Western elites’ policies make everything more expensive.

Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act after Joe Biden clarified that EVs were inevitable. The bill created a variety of incentives for drivers to buy electric vehicles and for automakers to invest in EVs.

As Business Insider said, EV plants, battery-manufacturing facilities, and mining operations began popping up since it was all so inevitable.

Now we have EVs collecting dirt and soon getting rusty on car lots.

Let the Norway model serve as a cautionary tale. Norway introduced EV incentives in the 1990s, and its technology grew in the 2010s. EV drivers got perks such as free parking and permission to drive bus lines, and they had exemptions from taxes and fees.

In September, 87% of new vehicle sales were fully electric. However, that statistic doesn’t give a good picture, according to climate analysis expert Ketan Joshi. The total share of EVs on Norwegian Roads in 2022 was only 20% – EVs are used as a second car. They won’t make the 2030 goals.

Another problem is the people who can afford them are in the higher income brackets.

EVs have had unintended consequences. The gas revenue has gone down, which means they had to increase road tolls to make up the difference. So now they have a political party that’s dedicated to stopping the tolls.

Also, heavier electric vehicles are harder on roads, produce more air pollution, and pose a greater safety risk for pedestrians.

This is more evidence that US policymakers will not meet their goals in 2030. It’s time to rethink the EV plan.

