TPS Haitians Deportable As of September

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem today announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status for Haiti. The TPS designation for the country expires on Aug. 3, 2025, and the termination will be effective on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

It makes them eligible for deportation.

At least 60 days before a TPS designation expires, the Secretary, after consultation with appropriate U.S. government agencies, is required to review the conditions in a country designated for TPS to determine whether the conditions supporting the designation continue to be met, and if so, how long to extend the designation.

Hopefully, they get the Haitian gangs out.

“This decision restores integrity in our immigration system and ensures that Temporary Protective Status is actually temporary,” said a DHS spokesperson. “The environmental situation in Haiti has improved enough that it is safe for Haitian citizens to return home. We encourage these individuals to take advantage of the Department’s resources in returning to Haiti, which can be arranged through the CBP Home app. Haitian nationals may pursue lawful status through other immigration benefit requests, if eligible.”

